Darlene A. Popp
Darlene A. Popp

Popp, Darlene Ann (Nee Rudoll)

Was called Home to Heaven on September 17th, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving wife of Charles for 64 years. Beloved mother of Keith, Mark (Kathy), Jeff (Sue), Patti (Tom) Sieren and Dan (Julie). Proud grandma of Bonnie (Khanh), Becky, Andy (Bekah), Joshua, Jennifer (Joe), James (Katie), Jonathan (Courtney), Joe (Tina), Melissa (Garrett), Stephanie (Travis), Danielle, Trisha (Brian), Cassie, Courtney (Bronson), Nick and Virginia. Great-grandma of 33, and great- great grandma of 1. Fond sister of Gene (Helen), Darwin (Judy) and Donnie. Sister in law of Marsha (Dick), Sandy (Greg) and Dorothy. Preceded in death by parents Edward and Nellie, in laws Rynold and Vila, siblings Dewayne (Delores), Dean (Gail), Delores (Charlie) and Marilyn (Nick). Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Barb, Elizabeth Residence Franklin and Vitas Hospice.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22nd at the FUNERAL HOME from 10AM-12PM with a Funeral Service at 12PM. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

Darlene will be remembered as a wonderful wife, devoted mother and grandmother, and always put her family first. Lifelong member at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, South Milwaukee.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
