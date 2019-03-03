|
Bondowski, Darlene Born to Eternal Life of Tuesday, February 26, 2019, age 82 years. Dear mother of Mary(Jeffrey) Wiegert and Joseph(Marisue) Bondowski. Loving grandmother "Busha" of Daniel(Emily), David(Melanie), Ashley(Nick), Taylor, and Abigail. Great grandmother of Rilee and Noah. Also survived by sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4-7PM at the Funeral Home and Thursday from 10-11 at St. Veronica Church, 353 E. Norwich St. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Darlene was a volunteer an long time member at St. Veronica Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Vincent De Paul-Food Pantry, where Darlene volunteered, are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019