Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Mother of Perpetual Help - St. Aloysius Campus
1405 S. 92nd St.
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:30 PM
Mother of Perpetual Help - St. Aloysius Campus
1405 S. 92nd St.
Darlene D. Burgarino

Darlene D. Burgarino Notice
Darlene D. Burgarino

West Allis - (nee Fraker) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, March 14, 2020, age 82 years. Beloved wife of Anthony. Dear mother of Michael and David (Anne) Burgarino. Cherished grandmother of Brianna, Anthony and Franke Burgarino, and Nicole (Mitchell) Mironczuk. Loving great-grandmother of Cooper Mironczuk. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help - St. Aloysius Campus (1405 S. 92nd St.) 3 PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 5:30 PM. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. A special thank you to the dedicated and compassionate staffs at Heartland Hospice and Brenwood Park Assisted Living. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 18, 2020
