Darlene "Dar" Daley
1949 - 2020
Darlene "Dar" Daley

West Bend - Darlene "Dar" Grace Daley (nee Asplin), 71, passed away on Thurs. June 11, 2020 at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on April 4, 1949 in Milwaukee to James and Esther (nee Dobrenz) Asplin. Dar is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Roger; children, Sara (Robert) Arneson and Eric (Brooke); grandchildren, Dominic Daley, Adeline Arneson, Elle and Emma; her brother, Dennis (Marion) Asplin.

A Funeral Service will be at 6:00PM on Wed, June 17, 2020 at the Philip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor David Nieman presiding. Visitation at the funeral home on Wed, June 17th from 4:00PM until 5:45PM. Private Entombment at Washington County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, her family welcomes donations to be made to them for a public memorial in Dar's name. A special thank you to the amazing staff of The Kathy Hospice for the care and compassion and to the staff of St. Mary's Ozaukee Van Dyke Cancer Center. The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.
