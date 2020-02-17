|
|
Darlene "Sis" Danielson
Greenfield - (Née Kelly) Longtime resident of Clement Manor. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Allan. Dear mother of Patricia (Robert) Clickener, Christine (Gary) Fisher, Eugene (Bonnie) Danielson, Steven Danielson and Karen (Duane) Heins. Dear sister of John "Jack" (Barbara) Kelly and sister-in-law of Shirley Kelly. Also loved and survived by 9 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by 5 siblings: George (Gloria) Kelly, Harry (Florence) Kelly, Ruth (Cal) Bruss, Rose (Ted) Moffitt and Joseph Kelly, and her dear friend Shirley (Jim) Cullen.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, from 9:00 AM-10:15 AM at CLEMENT MANOR CHAPEL, 3939 S. 92nd Street, Greenfield. Mass of Christian at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020