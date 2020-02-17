Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
CLEMENT MANOR CHAPEL
3939 S. 92nd Street
Greenfield, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
CLEMENT MANOR CHAPEL
3939 S. 92nd Street
Greenfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Danielson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene "Sis" Danielson


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene "Sis" Danielson Notice
Darlene "Sis" Danielson

Greenfield - (Née Kelly) Longtime resident of Clement Manor. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Allan. Dear mother of Patricia (Robert) Clickener, Christine (Gary) Fisher, Eugene (Bonnie) Danielson, Steven Danielson and Karen (Duane) Heins. Dear sister of John "Jack" (Barbara) Kelly and sister-in-law of Shirley Kelly. Also loved and survived by 9 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by 5 siblings: George (Gloria) Kelly, Harry (Florence) Kelly, Ruth (Cal) Bruss, Rose (Ted) Moffitt and Joseph Kelly, and her dear friend Shirley (Jim) Cullen.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, from 9:00 AM-10:15 AM at CLEMENT MANOR CHAPEL, 3939 S. 92nd Street, Greenfield. Mass of Christian at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline