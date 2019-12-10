|
Darlene Eineichner
Milwaukee - (nee Kernler) passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at the age of 85, surrounded and cared for by her loving family.
Darlene was born in Glidden, WI on June 8th, 1934, the daughter of the late Anton and Florice Kernler (nee Aikens). She married William "Bill" Eineichner on July 23, 1955 in Glidden, WI and they were blessed with 4 children. They relocated to Milwaukee in the early 1950's, but made many return trips to Glidden where they both grew up and had many family members and friends.
Darlene had a large circle of friends that she loved visiting with, especially those in the neighborhood where she lived the last 60+ years of her life. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were always at the forefront in Darlene's life, and she was most satisfied when she could be spoiling and bragging about all of them.
Darlene is survived by her devoted and loving husband of over 64 years, Bill Eineichner of Milwaukee, WI. Her children: Roger (Dianne) Eineichner of West Allis, WI; William Eineichner of Pahrump, NV; Sharon (Randy) Biedenbender of Milwaukee, WI; and John Eineichner of Milwaukee, WI. Grandchildren: Daniel (Elsa) Scardino of South Milwaukee, WI; Jeremy Eineichner of West Allis, WI; Justin Eineichner of Menomonee Falls, WI; and Emily Eineichner of West Allis, WI. Great-Grandchildren: Isabel and Gabriella Scardino. One brother, Elvin Kernler. She is additionally survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, her three sisters - Genevieve Roche (the late Jack), Joyce Brietzman (the late Walter) and Lucille Rein (the late Ralph) - and one brother (Robert Kernler).
A special thank you goes out to the caring and devoted home hospice team from Ascension, especially Lisa, the aide that visited and lovingly cared for Darlene daily for several months. Even in the darkest days Lisa always brought a shining ray of light and smile to Darlene, and she felt more like a family member than caregiver to all of us.
Per Darlene's final wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. As Darlene was a devoted lover of her pets, both canine and feline, in lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to the Wisconsin Humane Society or other animal rescue organization of your choice if you feel so inclined.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019