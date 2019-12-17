|
Darlene F. "Dolly" Banaszynski
(Nee Strandell) At rest December 16, 2019 age 75. Loved husband Jerry, meeting me at the gates. Loving mom of Terri (Keith) Nitkowski, Debbie Banaszynski, Vickie Banaszynski, Dawn (Cory) Biesiada and Gary (Ginger) Banaszynski. She was a proud and loving grandma of Amber, Zoie, Gavin, Gretchen, Gracyn and Gillian. Dear sister of Sandi (the late Steve) Daubner. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Darlene was a proud mom of 5 kids and 6 grandkids. Worked several years at H&R Block followed by Tax World. She was an active member of Girl Scouts of 67 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 20 at 11:00 AM at St. Rita's Church, S. 60th and W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis. Visitation Friday at the church 9:00 AM until time of mass. Entombment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Scouts or St Rita's West Allis Parish.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019