Darlene G. Lochbihler(Nee Wantuch) Passed away May 26, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved mother of Fred (Tania Xiong-Lochbihler) Lochbihler. Loving sister of Jeffry (Maxine) Wantuch and the late Holly Ann Wantuch. Further survived by her dear friends and companions Frederick Lochbihler and Brigitta Omiatek, other loving relatives, and many dear friends. Darlene has been an active volunteer with Horizon Hospice, and part of the Unitarian Church North family. As a Master Gardener, her knowledge and skills contributed the Milwaukee and Ozaukee Master Gardeners, Boerner and Chicago Botanical Gardens, and Cottager, Ltd. landscape design. Service work includes the River Hills Environmental Committee, and as Police Commissioner and a member of the Village Board for the Village of Golf, IL.To help describe Darlene's personality, imagine yourself in a field on a nice spring day. The sun's embrace showers you with warmth, and imparts a guiding light to the surrounding land. The winds, gently whistling through the trees, provides you with a sense of comfort, and maybe a slight push to motivate you forward. The blooming of flowers and trees give means to pause and enjoy the beauty and fragrance. The warm embrace, the sense of ease, and that unique pop of color is what Darlene brings to this world. No matter who you are, if this is the first time you met her or the millionth, Darlene would welcome you to sit and share some tea beside her in that prairie.A private service has been held at Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, WUWM radio station, or the Unitarian Church North in Mequon would be appreciated.