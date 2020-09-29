1/
Darlene Harriet Christon
Darlene Harriet Christon

Bayside - 61 died peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Haven-Bayside.

Darlene is survived by her mother, Bess Christon, sister, Debbie (Jack) Hemb, brother, Dr James (Lisa) Christon, niece and nephews, uncles, aunt, cousins, as well as the residents at Clarion Manor. She was predeceased by her beloved father, James Christon and special aunt, Xanthippe.

Darlene will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Please consider making a donation to Creative Living Environments in Darlene's name. cle-ccls.com 225 E Brown Deer Rd., Bayside, WI 53217. Please see Funeral Home website for complete obituary.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
