Bartsch, Darlene M. (Nee Heinrich) Entered Eternal Life on May 22, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of Harlan. Dear mother of Susan, Michael and Jeffery. Sister of the late Marcella (the late John) Loonstra. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, June 1 at ELM GROVE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 945 Terrace Dr., from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Darlene was a member of the 449 Ladies Auxiliary. Memorials to Elm Grove Ev. Lutheran Church or American Legion 449 in Brookfield are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019