Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Bartsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene M. Bartsch

Notice Condolences Flowers

Darlene M. Bartsch Notice
Bartsch, Darlene M. (Nee Heinrich) Entered Eternal Life on May 22, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of Harlan. Dear mother of Susan, Michael and Jeffery. Sister of the late Marcella (the late John) Loonstra. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, June 1 at ELM GROVE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 945 Terrace Dr., from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Darlene was a member of the 449 Ladies Auxiliary. Memorials to Elm Grove Ev. Lutheran Church or American Legion 449 in Brookfield are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline