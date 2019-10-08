|
Darlene M. Royea
Milwaukee - Joined her husband in Heaven on Friday Oct 4, 2019 at age 72. Preceded in death by her husband, Jim Royea, and her siblings, Mel Schroephfer and Carol (Dennis) Eldridge. Lovingly survived by her children Rhonda Fortune and Terry (Lisa) Royea, and grandchildren Savanah and Sawyer. Dear sister of Mary (Douglas) Graves and sister in law to Peg Schroephfer. Further survived by many other family and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct 18 at St. Joseph Catholic Church (S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave Big Bend, WI 53103) from 2-2:45 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 3pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019