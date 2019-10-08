Services
Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave
Big Bend, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave
Big Bend, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Royea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene M. Royea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene M. Royea Notice
Darlene M. Royea

Milwaukee - Joined her husband in Heaven on Friday Oct 4, 2019 at age 72. Preceded in death by her husband, Jim Royea, and her siblings, Mel Schroephfer and Carol (Dennis) Eldridge. Lovingly survived by her children Rhonda Fortune and Terry (Lisa) Royea, and grandchildren Savanah and Sawyer. Dear sister of Mary (Douglas) Graves and sister in law to Peg Schroephfer. Further survived by many other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct 18 at St. Joseph Catholic Church (S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave Big Bend, WI 53103) from 2-2:45 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 3pm.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
Download Now
jsonline