Darlene Merle "Dolly" Koeckenberg
Darlene "Dolly" Merle Koeckenberg

(nee Lenz) Passed away on June 27, 2020, at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Koeckenberg. Survived by her loving daughters Nancy Koeckenberg and Kristine Koeckenberg. Preceded in death by her parents Otto and Olive Lenz, and brothers Elwood (Mildred), Robert (Dorothy), James (Norma "Joan") and Harvey (Marlene), in-laws Alfred Sr. and Hertha Koeckenberg, George and Joyce Franciskovic, Wayne and Lois Horn, Robert and Donna Koeckenberg. Dear aunt to many caring and loving nieces and nephews of the Lenz, Koeckenberg, Franciskovic, and Horn families.

Nancy was by her side, lovingly caring for her every step of the way. Special thank you to the Aurora At-Home Hospice Team, Dr. Terry Spears-Barnett, and Darlene's caregivers, Mary Kaisler.

Private funeral services will be held, but recorded for future viewing -- please go to Dolly's obituary page on the Krause website after Friday, July 10. Interment at Good Hope Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hunger Task Force.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
June 29, 2020
Aunt Dolly, I will miss you so much. You were a wonderful and caring Aunt. May you now rest in peace in Jesus's arms. Love, Jo Audrey Lenz-Totsky.
Jo Totsky
Family
June 29, 2020
Jo Totsky
June 29, 2020
Aunt Dolly, you will be missed. You are the Best and most caring Aunt ever. May you now find peace and happiness.
Jo Totsky
Family
