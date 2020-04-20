|
Darlene Mullins (née Campbell)
Darlene Mullins (née Campbell), born July 27, 1937, passed away on April 18, 2020. Darlene met the love of her life, Arthur ("Art") Mullins, in 1954. From the beginning, Art was smitten with Darlene, and they remained a living example of love and commitment for their 62 years of marriage until he preceded her in death in 2018. Anyone who knew Darlene knew that she was endlessly resourceful; a wonderful cook; fastidious in her housekeeping; and adoring of her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Darlene is survived by her brother, Dave (Cory) Campbell; her children Jadine (Craig) Fritzler, Boyd, Roger (Terri), Tim, Linda (Matt) Sommer, and Matt; fifteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services to celebrate Darlene's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angels Grace Hospice (www.prohealthcare.org/ways-to-give/donate) or to Hope for Life (Pregnancy Help in Belize) ([email protected]).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020