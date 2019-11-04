Services
Leon L Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 374-1812
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leon L Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Canaan Missionary Baptist Church
2975 N. 11th St
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Canaan Missionary Baptist Church
2975 N. 11th St.
View Map
Darlene Rose Notice
Darlene Rose

Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on October 31, 2019 at the age of 74. Survived by her husband, Willie I. Rose, her son, Willie A. Rose (Monique), two grandsons, Willie A. Rose Jr. and Jalen L. Rose, her mother, Elnora Triggs, three sisters, Bessie Gladney, Nora Grisham and Pauline Jenkins, three brothers, John Triggs, Sylvester Triggs and Hubbard Trigg. Further survived by a host of other relatives and friends. She retired from Johnson Controls, Inc. as Senior Vice President. Visitation Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Leon L. Williamson Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Family Hour 6 to 7 p.m. Combined Services Friday, November 8, 2019 at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 2975 N. 11th St. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
