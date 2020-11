Darlene ZarenWind Lake - Reunited with her beloved husband, Micky Zaren. Loving mom of Chad (Angie) Zaren. Proud Uma of Cade and Ivan. She is further survived by an aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Darlene worked for over 10 years at the Wisconsin DMV. She was the former owner/operator of The Casino. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Darlene's Life will happen at a later date.