Darlin "Pal" Verley

Darlin "Pal" Verley Notice
Darlin "Pal" Verley

Grafton - passed away January 17, 2020, age 85 years. Beloved wife of Ray. Loving mother of Dave (Kay), Cindy (Duane) Weber, Karen (Pat) Murray, Dan (Heather), and the late Ricky. Dear sister of Jeanne Ralston. Sister-in-law of Carolyn Glass and Elizabeth Glass. Further survived by 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 5:00 PM at the Mueller Funeral Home, in Grafton. The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, from 3:00 PM until the time of service. Memorials of your choice are appreciated

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020
