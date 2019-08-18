|
Rasch, Darrell C. Entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 73. Loving husband of 53 years to Marilyn (nee Rohm). Devoted dad of Robert (Jodi) Rasch, Laurie (Kevin) Zawicki, Jaime (Adam) Behnke, Jill (Jason) Cessna and the late Lisa Ellington. Grandpa of Cori, K.C., Michael, Justin, Carter, Nathan, Gavin, Maddie and Mallory. Great grandpa of Harvey and Wendall. Caring brother of Janis (Jerry) Gradisnik. Darrell was a proud member of International Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union district 10, lodge 66. Darrell served his country as a member of the United States Army and was an avid outdoorsman who deeply cared for all animals and wildlife. Visitation MONDAY, August 19, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 10-12 Noon. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment and Military Honors to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to World Wildlife Fund are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019