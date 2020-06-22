Darrell J. SimonWest Allis - Darrell J. Simon of West Allis unexpectedly passed away on June 15, 2020 at the age of 69. Reunited with his parents, Jack and Irene Simon, and his brothers, Dwight and Darwin Simon. Survived by his wife of 36 years, Donna, sister Jacalyn, daughter Lisa, granddaughters Brittany and Jasmine, and great grandchildren Olivia and Collin. Darrell was an avid fisherman and deer hunter and loved the outdoors. Private family services will be held on July 11.