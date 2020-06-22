Darrell J. Simon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrell J. Simon

West Allis - Darrell J. Simon of West Allis unexpectedly passed away on June 15, 2020 at the age of 69. Reunited with his parents, Jack and Irene Simon, and his brothers, Dwight and Darwin Simon. Survived by his wife of 36 years, Donna, sister Jacalyn, daughter Lisa, granddaughters Brittany and Jasmine, and great grandchildren Olivia and Collin. Darrell was an avid fisherman and deer hunter and loved the outdoors. Private family services will be held on July 11.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved