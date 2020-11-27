Darren Thomas Wagner
Darren Thomas Wagner passed away on Tuesday, November 17th at the age of 46. Darren is survived by his loving mother Lois, two sisters Elizabeth (Sheldon) Cloyd and Sarah (Joseph Witterholt) Wagner, and three nephews Carter, Sam, and Quinn. Darren also left behind a loving extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins, along with countless friends and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father Bruce, and his 2 beloved uncles, Tom and Bob. Darren was born and raised in Wauwatosa, WI, but spent the majority of his adult life in a place near and dear to his heart, Blue Spring Lake in Palmyra. Following in his father's footsteps, many can tell a tale of being whipped around the lake in a tube by Darren. Darren spent most of his career in the restaurant industry, starting out at Saz's in Milwaukee and most recently finding a niche as a manager at Culver's in Watertown. His most cherished role was as a devoted uncle to Carter, Sam, and Quinn. He could always find time to treat his nephews to a fast boat ride around the lake or a trip to the Main Street Cafe for Alaskan pancakes. Darren will be remembered for his quick wit, brilliant mind, sarcastic sense of humor, and kind heart. He will be missed dearly by all. Visitation services will be held at the Family Center at Wisconsin Memorial Park (Brookfield) on Saturday, December 12th from 1-3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to be put into a scholarship fund for Darren's nephews. Donations can be made out to Lois Wagner or via GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/darren-wagner-memorial-scholarship-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1"