Darrin "Superman" Jones
Milwaukee - Found his peace on Saturday, February 1, 2020, age 53. Beloved husband of Pauline Grant-Jones. Father of Devin Jones. Step-father of Kayla Grant-Dixon and Bradley Grant. Son of Geraldine and the late Ernest Jones, Jr. Also loved by a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Friday, February 7, 3-6 PM. Family hour 6-7 PM. Visitation also at NEW TESTAMENT CHURCH OF MILWAUKEE, 10201 W. Bradley Rd., Saturday, 9-11 AM. Service 11 AM. Procession Wisconsin Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to New Testament Church of Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020