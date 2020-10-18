Darryl A. "Grumpy" BehlingFound peace on October 14, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Loving husband of Anna (nee Durfee). Dear brother of Debbie Hernandez, Daniel Behling, Donna (Philip) Ludtke, Dawn Behling and Peter Schlefke. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Darryl served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime Member of American Legion Post 537. He was a fan of role playing games, Magic: The Gathering card game and he enjoyed attending Gen Con for many years. Darryl owned Black Widow Trading Company where he met many biker friends.Military Honors will be held on Thursday, November 12 at 3 PM at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove. Please meet in the cemetery parking lot at 2:45. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Darryl's name to the American Legion Post 537 in West Allis.