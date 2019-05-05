|
Drake, Darryl D. Found peace on April 23, 2019 at age 69. He was a devoted husband to Margaret A (nee Wagenknecht). Beloved son of Betty J (nee Sevester), preceded in death by his father, Erwin P. Loving father of Matthew R (Margaret I), and Jennifer E. Brother to Dale P (Diana). Proud grandfather to Xander, Marcus and Connor. Darryl was a 30 year veteran of the Greenfield Police Dept, finishing his career as a Lieutenant in charge of patrol and the K-9 unit. Darryl will always be fondly remembered in our hearts and missed deeply by his family and friends. Visitation at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community Church, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, WI, 53130 on Saturday, May 11th from 10:30 AM to 12:15 PM. Funeral Mass 12:30 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019