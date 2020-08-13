Darwin A. "Butch" LauterbachDarwin A. Lauterbach "Butch", age 75, passed away July 30, 2020 following a short struggle with pancreatic cancer.He was a retired interior designer, occupying his time with traveling, attending car shows and rummaging through thrift shops. He enjoyed camping, gardening, cooking, animals and had a passion for his collection of cars and campers.He will be sadly missed by his lifetime partner Justin "J" Bessette, his siblings Jeff (the late Judy), Scott (Bonnie) and LuAnn (Gary) Meyers. He was a special uncle to Karri, Kelly, Kraig and Kory Krambs, Danielle and Dana Lauterbach and Kyle and Josh Pakenham. He is further survived by his cat Lola, Paul Bessette and his close friends Dan Nelson and Mike Heliker. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Frances, his brother Kim, and his sister Shirley Krambs.Graveside Services will be held on Friday, August 21st at 1:00 PM in Gardens of Stone Bank Cemetery-West Shore Drive & CR K, Stone Bank followed by a Celebration of Life at Boondocks-N67 W33525 County Road K, In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to HAWS or Tricia's Troops Cancer Connection.