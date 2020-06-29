Darwin "Rosie" RosencrantzGreendale - Age 91, found eternal peace on June 24, 2020 with family by his side.Darwin was married to Carol (nee Hansen) for 63 years. He was the proud father of Jill (William) Hrabik of Prospect, Kentucky and Jay (Maura) of Brookfield. He considered his 7 granddaughters the loves of his life: Courtney, Alyssa (Sam), Cassidy, Hannah, Caitlin, Molly and Erin and one great-granddaughter to be born in August. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Laurane.Darwin cherished spending time with family and friends at Nature's Villa and wintering in Estero, Florida. He loved playing the drums, his cars and gardening. He was an active resident of Greendale for over 55 years. He had a way of making friends with everyone he met and was known by all for his outgoing personality and sense of humor. The family would like to thank their neighbors for all their help and friendship over the last few years.Private services were held June 29th at Wisconsin Memorial Park