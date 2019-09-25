|
|
Daryl Hastings
Waukesha - Passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the age of 52. Loving Husband of Kimberlee (Nee Rudy) for 30 years. Proud Dad of Sam (Steve) Sprung and Zack (Heather Kascht) Hastings. Dear Brother of Laurie (Nee Hastings) Goehlen, Jolene Hastings and Brother-in-law of Diane Staats. Dear Son-in-law to Curt Rudy. Dear Brother-in-law of Greg (Lisa) Rudy. Fun loving Uncle of "Kenzer" and "Josh-Man" Rudy. Preceded in death by Parents Joe and Arlene Hastings, Step- father Robert Staats, Mother-in-law Judy Rudy and Step- brother Mike Staats. Also loved by other relatives, many dear friends and his CJ Family. Visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday, September 26th 3-6:45 PM. Celebration of Life Service 7PM. Interment Friday September 27th at Salem Cemetery in Wales 11:30AM. Please meet at the Cemetery. Memorials will be used to setup a fund in Daryl's memory to support youth baseball in Waukesha.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019