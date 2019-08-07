|
|
Diesing, Daryl L. After a lengthy battle with cancer, Daryl L. Diesing passed away on August 3, 2019. A beloved father, loyal companion, and stalwart advocate, he is survived by his daughter Rebecca, wife Marcia, brother David (Jane), and a community of loving family and friends, all of whom will miss Daryl deeply. Daryl was an accomplished bankruptcy attorney representing clients in some of the most significant Chapter 11 proceedings in the Eastern District of Wisconsin. His achievements as an attorney were recognized in 2018 when he was named Milwaukee Litigation-Bankruptcy Lawyer of the Year. Daryl also brought his considerable problem-solving talents to the leadership of a number of social service agencies dedicated to better supporting the underserved communities of Greater Milwaukee, including the Next Door Foundation, Lutheran Social Services Foundation, and the Nehemiah Project, Inc. His proudest accomplishment, however, was helping to raise his daughter. Per Daryl's wishes, only a small, private memorial will be held. Those interested in honoring Daryl's memory may donate to the Sarcoma Fund at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, details of which may be found at: https://www.froedtert.com/sarcoma/research/fund
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019