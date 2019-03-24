|
Spielvogel, Daryl L. "DJ" Age 57, Found Peace Wed. March 20, 2019. Loving father of Kristin (Jamie) Serio and Jesse. Proud grandpa of Isaiah, Lyric, Kaleb and Bently. Further survived by 6 sisters, 2 brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many many loving friends. DJ is preceded in death by his father Eugene (Therese), mother Barbara and brother Daniel. DJ was a longtime member of the Steamfitters Local 601. Visitation will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Chimes 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Sat. March 30th from 12:30 until time of services at 2PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019