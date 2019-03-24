Services
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Daryl L. "DJ" Spielvogel

Spielvogel, Daryl L. "DJ" Age 57, Found Peace Wed. March 20, 2019. Loving father of Kristin (Jamie) Serio and Jesse. Proud grandpa of Isaiah, Lyric, Kaleb and Bently. Further survived by 6 sisters, 2 brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many many loving friends. DJ is preceded in death by his father Eugene (Therese), mother Barbara and brother Daniel. DJ was a longtime member of the Steamfitters Local 601. Visitation will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Chimes 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Sat. March 30th from 12:30 until time of services at 2PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
