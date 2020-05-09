Daryl S. Daze
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Best friend and beloved husband of Mary Lou (nee Kowatch). Cherished brother of Donna (Dolata) Szopinski. Brother in law of Raymond (Patty) Kowatch and Nancy Kowatch. Dear uncle of Dori Dolata, Damian (Heather) Dolata, Deanne (Scott) Baumann, Dean (Jennifer) Dolata, Darlyne (Dennis) Alsteen, Olivia Kowatch and Joshua Kowatch. Also survived by great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Daryl will be missed by his K-9 companion Delta Dawn. Preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Alice (nee Kasprzak) Daze, brother Duane Daze, brother in law Dick Szopinski and his Father and mother in law Raymond and Elizabeth Kowatch.
Daryl was a graduate of St. Lawrence Grade School, (Don Bosco) Thomas Moore High School where he maintained lifelong loving friendships and UW-Lacrosse. Daryl was a senior executive for a health care corporation for over 25 years. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed fishing, golfing and playing softball with the guys. He loved to travel with Mary Lou and their friends. Daryl enjoyed spending time in his back yard, as well as his weekend adventures at his cabin up north.
A celebration of Daryl's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials to HAWS or the charity of your choice appreciated.
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Best friend and beloved husband of Mary Lou (nee Kowatch). Cherished brother of Donna (Dolata) Szopinski. Brother in law of Raymond (Patty) Kowatch and Nancy Kowatch. Dear uncle of Dori Dolata, Damian (Heather) Dolata, Deanne (Scott) Baumann, Dean (Jennifer) Dolata, Darlyne (Dennis) Alsteen, Olivia Kowatch and Joshua Kowatch. Also survived by great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Daryl will be missed by his K-9 companion Delta Dawn. Preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Alice (nee Kasprzak) Daze, brother Duane Daze, brother in law Dick Szopinski and his Father and mother in law Raymond and Elizabeth Kowatch.
Daryl was a graduate of St. Lawrence Grade School, (Don Bosco) Thomas Moore High School where he maintained lifelong loving friendships and UW-Lacrosse. Daryl was a senior executive for a health care corporation for over 25 years. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed fishing, golfing and playing softball with the guys. He loved to travel with Mary Lou and their friends. Daryl enjoyed spending time in his back yard, as well as his weekend adventures at his cabin up north.
A celebration of Daryl's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials to HAWS or the charity of your choice appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020.