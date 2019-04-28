Services Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 12401 West National Avenue New Berlin , WI 53151 (262) 786-8009 Resources More Obituaries for Daryll Griesberg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Daryll M. Griesberg

Notice Condolences Flowers Griesberg, Daryll M. Born to eternal life on April 25, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of LaVerne (nee Szemborski) for 55 years. Devoted and loving dad of Jennifer (Ed) Cyra, Laura (Scott) Schubert, and Sarah (Mark) Kulas. Adoring grandpa and biggest fan of Sammy Schubert, Nathan Cyra, Joseph Kulas, Noah Kulas, and the late Anna Schubert. Cherished brother of Nancy Griesberg, the late David Griesberg, and the late Bonny Buran. Dear friend of Beatrice and Phillip Coleman of Australia. Further survived and fondly remembered by Uncle Chuck, many relatives, and friends. Daryll was born to Milton and Beatrice Griesberg on September 13, 1938. He grew up in the Washington Park neighborhood and graduated from Washington High School in 1956, where he excelled in track and cross country. Daryll attended UW-LaCrosse. He enlisted in the Army Reserves. He always maintained that the structure and discipline had been good for him, and recounted stories from his basic training days with a twinkle in his eye. Daryll joined the Wauwatosa Police Department as a patrolman in 1963 and eventually worked his way up to the rank of lieutenant, making the best of long stints on second and third shifts over the course of his career. He exemplified the principles of a strong, service-minded work ethic until his retirement in 1994. Daryll was an active member of St. Luke's Catholic Church, and later Mother of Perpetual Help (Immaculate Heart of Mary) Parish. He participated in Mass as a reader and took communion to those in assisted care. Daryll could (and would) talk to anybody, and his gregarious nature made people feel welcome. His sense of humor and love of bad puns will live on through his children and grandchildren. Daryll had many interests and hobbies: running, cycling, pumping iron with his Vic Tanny buddies, league bowling, woodworking, reading the daily newspaper, doing crossword puzzles. Attempted home repairs taught him that it was better to pay professionals rather than do it himself, and Daryll often joked that doing nothing was what he was best at. While he did demonstrate an impressive mastery of loafing, he usually ended up accomplishing more in a day than he intended to. Daryll appreciated simple pleasures: home-cooked meals, the giggles of his grandchildren, hot fudge sundaes, and a bottomless cup of coffee. He also enjoyed a good game of cards, from solitaire to cribbage to sheepshead, and will be missed by the members of his bridge group. Daryll's family was his greatest pride and joy. He instilled in his children the importance of setting priorities in the proper order: God, family, work/school, and social life, in that order. His frugal management of the family budget, though vexing at times, provided the financial means for a debt-free lifestyle in retirement. After years of family road trips across the US, he overcame his fear of flying and traveled the world with LaVerne in the early years of retirement, embracing the architecture, culture, and cuisine of every country he visited. Daryll's gratitude for the blessings in his life poured out in generosity and compassion for others, and his anonymous donations and gifts paid kindness forward long before "paying it forward" became a cultural phenomenon. Daryll bore the burden of a seizure disorder for most of his adult life, and proved stoic in coping with the stress and uncertainty of living with a chronic medical condition. Challenged in later years by ever-increasing limitations on both his memory and mobility, Daryll accepted these changes without complaint, and with an abundance of humility, dignity, and grace. He and LaVerne operated as a seamless team, and their joint effort kept him living comfortably at home until the very last chapter of his life. The family wishes to thank Rent-a-Daughter for the companionship, conversation, and entertainment they provided to Daryll, and the staff of Brighton Hospice for their tender care of Daryll in his final days. Visitation at MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP (Formerly Immaculate Heart of Mary), 1121 S. 116th St. West Allis, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 9:30-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Entombment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery chapel at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Penfield Children's Center or ERAS Senior Network are appreciated.



