Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Convent
1501 So. Layton Blvd.
Milwaukee, WI
Wake
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Convent
1501 So. Layton Blvd.
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Convent
1501 So. Layton Blvd.
Milwaukee, WI
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
School Sisters of St. Francis Cemetery
Campbellsport, WI
Sister Dativa Balleweg SSSF

Sister Dativa Balleweg SSSF Notice
Sister Dativa Balleweg, SSSF

Milwaukee - November 4th, 2019. Age 92. Dear sister of Reynelda Groves and Jackie Jenkins. Further survived by many nieces, counsins, friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 68 years.

Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Thursday November 7th, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment 2:30 p.m. at School Sisters of St. Francis Cemetery, Campbellsport, WI . In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
jsonline