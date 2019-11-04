|
|
Sister Dativa Balleweg, SSSF
Milwaukee - November 4th, 2019. Age 92. Dear sister of Reynelda Groves and Jackie Jenkins. Further survived by many nieces, counsins, friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 68 years.
Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Thursday November 7th, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment 2:30 p.m. at School Sisters of St. Francis Cemetery, Campbellsport, WI . In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019