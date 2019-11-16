|
|
David A. Eckenrod
Milwaukee - Died November 15, 2019 at age 71 after a battle with cancer, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. Dave is survived by his siblings William (Mary), Daniel, and Susan (Gerald) Waite. Also survived by twelve nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Dave was a graduate of Whitefish Bay High School. He had a large following of friends from his days in the bar and restaurant business.
In accordance with David's wishes, private family services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019