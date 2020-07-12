1/
David A. Gehrke
David A. Gehrke

Found peace July 9, 2020, age 62. Loving husband of Mary (nee Arneson). Proud father of Andrew David (Amy O'Connor) Gehrke and Emily Gehrke. Son of Susan and the late Robert Gehrke. Brother of Kathryn Nelson, Jayne (Kevin) Krier, James Gehrke, Bill (Cheri) Gehrke.

Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Monday, July 13 from 12:30 - 2:00 PM. Funeral Mass at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield at 2:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Blood Clot Alliance or Donate Life Wisconsin are appreciated.

See Harder Funeral Home website for complete obituary.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
02:45 PM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
