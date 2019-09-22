|
|
David A. Krause
Merton - Passed away September 20, 2019 age 44 years. Beloved husband of Alyssa (nee Unger). Proud father of Luke, Eva and Hudson Krause. Dear son of Al and Jan Krause. Son-in-law of Glenn and Georgia Unger. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
A celebration of David's Life will take place on Saturday, September 28 at Spring Creek Church N35 W22000 Capitol Drive from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM with a service of remembrance at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to the family would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019