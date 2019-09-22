Services
Spring Creek Church
22000 Capitol Dr
Pewaukee, WI 53072
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Spring Creek Church
N35 W22000 Capitol Drive
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Creek Church
N35 W22000 Capitol Drive
David A. Krause


1974 - 2019
David A. Krause Notice
David A. Krause

Merton - Passed away September 20, 2019 age 44 years. Beloved husband of Alyssa (nee Unger). Proud father of Luke, Eva and Hudson Krause. Dear son of Al and Jan Krause. Son-in-law of Glenn and Georgia Unger. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A celebration of David's Life will take place on Saturday, September 28 at Spring Creek Church N35 W22000 Capitol Drive from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM with a service of remembrance at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
