Lukowski, David A. Passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer, at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Sue (nee Kwiatkowski) for nearly 45 years. Loving father of Robert, Thomas, and Michael. Dearest brother of Gary and Ross (Faith) Lukowski. Further survived by his brother-in-law Scott (Amy Wrabetz) Kwiatkowski, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Clara (Nowak) Lukowski. Dave retired from AMC/Chrysler. His family would like to thank Dave for being our "rock" all of these years. Special thank you to Aurora Zilber Hospice for their exceptional care of Dave during his final days. Visitation on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL, GREENFIELD from 4pm until a Time of Sharing at 6pm. Private entombment at Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Aurora Zilber Hospice or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019