Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lukowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Lukowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Lukowski Notice
Lukowski, David A. Passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer, at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Sue (nee Kwiatkowski) for nearly 45 years. Loving father of Robert, Thomas, and Michael. Dearest brother of Gary and Ross (Faith) Lukowski. Further survived by his brother-in-law Scott (Amy Wrabetz) Kwiatkowski, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Clara (Nowak) Lukowski. Dave retired from AMC/Chrysler. His family would like to thank Dave for being our "rock" all of these years. Special thank you to Aurora Zilber Hospice for their exceptional care of Dave during his final days. Visitation on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL, GREENFIELD from 4pm until a Time of Sharing at 6pm. Private entombment at Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Aurora Zilber Hospice or appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline