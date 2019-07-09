|
Nelson, David A. "Hagar" David A. "Hagar" Nelson, 70, formerly of Milwaukee, more recently of Two Rivers, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County. He was preceded in death by his parents: Alden and Myrtle Nelson; one brother: John Nelson; and one sister: Pat Olbrys. David is survived by his two brothers: Kris Nelson, Keith Nelson; and friends. David served in the United States Navy in Vietnam from March 12, 1968 until December 10, 1971. He retired from Northwestern Mutual Life. David was a member of the International Bluegrass Music Association, the International Bluegrass Music Museum and the Badgerland Bluegrass Association. He played in the Bluegrass band, the Wisconsin River Bluegrass Boys, from 1986 to 1988. David also raced Sportsman stock cars in the early 70's in the Milwaukee area. He was a member and supporter of the Eastern Wisconsin Stock Car Club, the Midwest Sprint Car Association, and was a gold sponsor of the SE Wisconsin Short Track Hall of Fame. According to David's wishes, no services are planned. Cremation has already taken place. The family asks no flowers or gifts be sent. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2019