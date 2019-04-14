Resources
David Allen Brunke

David Allen Brunke Notice
Brunke, David Allen David Allen Brunke passed away March 20, 2019 at the age of 77. He grew up in West Allis and later moved to Idaho. He proudly served in the USMC. He is survived by Carla, his beloved wife of 53 years and sons David, Dale, Daniel and Daron. He is further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, and brother Donald Brunke. He was preceded in death by parents Elaine and Louis Brunke, brother Louis Brunke and sister Kathleen Borkowski. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Idaho.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
