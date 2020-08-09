1/
David Anthony Adamson
1934 - 2020
David Anthony Adamson

September 10, 1934

-

August 1, 2020

~

A Gentleman

and

A Gentle Man

~

With family at his side, he peacefully ended his long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. Survived by his devoted wife of 25 years, Dr. M. Sandra Casper - "Sandy", daughters Nancy (Michael) Trauffler, Kerry Ramirez and Margaret (Thom) Geshay, cherished grandchildren: Ryan, Lexton, Kyle, Jenna, Cooper, Nicholas, Madeline and Gabrielle. Further survived by his brother Joseph Adamson. David joins his parents Joseph and Helen Adamson, sisters Gertrude Adamson, Alice Huber, sons Brian Adamson and an infant son.

Born and raised in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. David actively served as a Captain in the United States Air Force and obtained an Engineering Degree and MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. He spent over 42 years in the Steel Industry and moved to Milwaukee 32 years ago to become President of Bell Steel Inc.

He loved tennis and was proud to participate in the 2001 Senior National Tennis Championships. He met his wife on the tennis court and always called it a "Love, Love Match." He valued his friendships and will be remembered for his calm demeanor, logical approach and his love of humor.

A gathering at the Funeral Home on Friday, September 4th, 2020 4-5PM. Vigil Service at 5PM with a reception to follow celebrating David's life. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Joseph Catholic Church. The family wishes to thank Neurologist Karen Blindauer, M.D. and Zilber Family Hospice. Memorials in his name can be made to Zilber or the Wisconsin Parkinson's Association.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 9 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 05:00 PM
The Funeral Home
SEP
4
Service
05:00 PM
