David B. Ferracin
Milwaukee - Age 63, passed away May 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020. For compete notice visit funeral home website www.churchandchapel.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.