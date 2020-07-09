1/1
David B. Guirl
1944 - 2020
David B. Guirl

Mequon, WI - "Dave"

Born on November 17, 1944 in St. Louis, MO to Howard and Dorothy. Died suddenly on July 6, 2020 at the age of 75 years.

Dave is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Nadine. Proud father of his three daughters, Shannon Guirl of Portland, OR, Laura (Steven) Squires of Montgomery, OH and Emily (Micah Pascucci) Guirl of Whiting, ME. Adored granddad of Amara, Peyton "PJ", Kaiden and Kathryn "Trina". Dave is further survived by numerous other relatives and friends. He will be remembered for his love of martinis, music, and golf. He enjoyed life with an adventurous spirit. Dave was a great friend and neighbor.

Family and friends will hold Dave's final "FUNDAY MONDAY" celebration on Monday, July 13, 2020. Service begins at 4:00 pm at the River Club of Mequon, 12400 N. Ville Du Parc Drive, Mequon, WI. A reception will follow. Casual attire is encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Great Pyrenees Rescue of Wisconsin, W2789 Deerborn Ave., Neshkoro, WI 54960 (www.greatpyrrescuewi.com) or The American Lung Association (www.lung.org) appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
River Club of Mequon
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
