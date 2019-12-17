Services
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
David B. Zindler Notice
David B. Zindler

Lake Geneva - 58, passed away on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc.

David leaves behind son, David Z. Zindler; daughter, Nicole Zindler; son, Devin Trester; mother, Beverly Zindler; sister, Suzy Amann; brother, Mike Zindler; grandson, Taylin Zindler; many nieces and nephews; and dog, Cuddles.

David was preceded in death by his father, Richard Zindler as well as his brother, Timmy Zindler.

A funeral service will be held at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago (930 Main St.) on Sunday, December 22nd. Visitation will occur from 1-3pm, service at 3pm, with a private burial.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
