David B. Zindler
Lake Geneva - 58, passed away on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc.
David leaves behind son, David Z. Zindler; daughter, Nicole Zindler; son, Devin Trester; mother, Beverly Zindler; sister, Suzy Amann; brother, Mike Zindler; grandson, Taylin Zindler; many nieces and nephews; and dog, Cuddles.
David was preceded in death by his father, Richard Zindler as well as his brother, Timmy Zindler.
A funeral service will be held at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago (930 Main St.) on Sunday, December 22nd. Visitation will occur from 1-3pm, service at 3pm, with a private burial.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019