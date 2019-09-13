|
|
David Bellehumeur
Mequon - David Bellehumeur, age 70, passed away on September 6, 2019 from heart disease. He is survived by his two children, Brian Bellehumeur and Therese (Bellehumeur) Parkes. He is also survived by his beloved mother Beverly Bellehumeur and sisters Mary Jo Yafchak, Susan Bellehumeur, Sarah Bellehumeur, Bonnie Blink and Amy Bellehumeur. He is preceded in death by his father John (Jack) and brother Peter.
David served in Vietnam in the 187th Assault Helicopter Company from 1970-1971 as a Warrant Officer and Cobra Pilot. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star for his service and valor. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, active member of Ducks Unlimited for many years, and known for regaling all with his storytelling.
All who knew him are invited to share memories, pictures and dinner. A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, September 17th from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at the American Legion in Mequon. 6050 W Mequon Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019