Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Borowiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David "Stroker" Borowiak

Notice Condolences Flowers

David "Stroker" Borowiak Notice
Borowiak, David "Stroker" Found peace on Saturday, February 2, 2019, age 80 years. Father of Christy (John) Eparvier and David Reinhard. Grandfather of Trenton Trepanier, Tyller Trepanier and Christine Plaman. Special friend of Frank and Rhonda Michalski. Also survived by other family and friends. David was a US Army veteran. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 8, 2019, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Entombment and military honors to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now