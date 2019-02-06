|
Borowiak, David "Stroker" Found peace on Saturday, February 2, 2019, age 80 years. Father of Christy (John) Eparvier and David Reinhard. Grandfather of Trenton Trepanier, Tyller Trepanier and Christine Plaman. Special friend of Frank and Rhonda Michalski. Also survived by other family and friends. David was a US Army veteran. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 8, 2019, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Entombment and military honors to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019