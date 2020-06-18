David Bradley NeimarkBrookfield - Age 62, of Brookfield endured a heart attack on June 5, 2020, and died peacefully at home in his sleep. David attended John Marshall HS, UWM, and earned a law degree at Concord Law School. He was Vice President of Kramer Auto Parts and, later, Managing Director of Block Holdings and Management. David did pro bono work for Legal Action. He was a gentle warrior in the battle against injustice. A man of quiet conviction, he will be remembered for his kindness, humor, and generosity with both time and money.His siblings, Betty Neimark and Lee Neimark; nephew, Alex Buchberger; and nieces, Jessica Buchberger and Jacqueline van Doorn, survive him. The family asks that those wishing to send flowers kindly contribute to one of David's many charities including The Nature Conservancy, the WI Humane Society and the World Wildlife Fund.