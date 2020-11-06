1/
David "Breezy" Breutzmann
David "Breezy" Breutzmann

Greenfield - Found peace on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved husband of 33 years to the love of his life, Dona. Survived by his sisters, Pauline Ferguson and Kitty Holzer. Was a loving father to Tina Golla, Robert Breutzmann (Judy), Donald Ahola (Lisa), David Ahola. Further survived by 6 grandchildren Jake, David, Calesta, Delaney, Dyson and Dayne. David worked at Sears Automotive for 47 years and was a lifetime avid fisherman scouring the Lake Michigan shoreline with dedicated fishing partner, Mike Glomski, for the "Big Ones". He will be remembered most for his selflessness and generosity for his fellow man, and his genuine love for his blended family. He also a was proud member of many community committees, a known Bonsai sheepshead player, and late in life, found a passion for fantasy football. David will be missed dearly by his sister in law, Sherry Fox and cousins Mike and Pat Krahn, along with his many friends and loving family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
