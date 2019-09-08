|
David C. Brisk
Waukesha - A lifelong Waukesha resident, died Sept. 7, 2019 at age 79. He was born in Waukesha on August 12, 1940 the son of Clyde W. and Gladys M. (nee Torrison) Brisk. He is survived by his wife Gerry Brisk; son, Lee (Cathy) Brisk and daughter, Gina (Mike Beres) Brisk; grandchildren, Alison Brisk, Tara Britten, Cole Britten and Katie Brisk. He is further survived by his brother, Tom (Martha) Brisk and nephews: Ben Brisk, and Brian Brisk and niece Becky Brisk. He is also survived by his great nephew, Landon Brisk, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thurs., Sept. 12th from 4PM until 8PM at the FUNERAL HOME. American Legion funeral service at 8PM. Visitation continues Fri., Sept. 13th from 10AM until the 11AM funeral service at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll Street, Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial with full military honors to follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorials are appreciated to Camp American Legion.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019