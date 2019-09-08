Services
Randle–Dable Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Randle–Dable Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
300 Carroll Street
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Brisk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David C. Brisk


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David C. Brisk Notice
David C. Brisk

Waukesha - A lifelong Waukesha resident, died Sept. 7, 2019 at age 79. He was born in Waukesha on August 12, 1940 the son of Clyde W. and Gladys M. (nee Torrison) Brisk. He is survived by his wife Gerry Brisk; son, Lee (Cathy) Brisk and daughter, Gina (Mike Beres) Brisk; grandchildren, Alison Brisk, Tara Britten, Cole Britten and Katie Brisk. He is further survived by his brother, Tom (Martha) Brisk and nephews: Ben Brisk, and Brian Brisk and niece Becky Brisk. He is also survived by his great nephew, Landon Brisk, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thurs., Sept. 12th from 4PM until 8PM at the FUNERAL HOME. American Legion funeral service at 8PM. Visitation continues Fri., Sept. 13th from 10AM until the 11AM funeral service at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll Street, Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial with full military honors to follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorials are appreciated to Camp American Legion.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline