Gawin, David C. Passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine (nee Soltis). Fond brother of the late Barbara Short. Brother-in-law of Wes Short and Gordon Soltis. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 21st at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 7929 W. Lincoln Ave., with visitation at the Church from 10 AM until the time of service. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. David was a retiree of Louis Allis Corp., an Army Veteran, and past resident of Howard Village. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peters Episcopal Church are suggested.
