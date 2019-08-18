Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gawin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David C. Gawin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David C. Gawin Notice
Gawin, David C. Passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine (nee Soltis). Fond brother of the late Barbara Short. Brother-in-law of Wes Short and Gordon Soltis. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 21st at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 7929 W. Lincoln Ave., with visitation at the Church from 10 AM until the time of service. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. David was a retiree of Louis Allis Corp., an Army Veteran, and past resident of Howard Village. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peters Episcopal Church are suggested.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline