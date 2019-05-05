Services
David C. Guerrero Sr.

Guerrero Sr., David C. Of Montello, was born to eternal life at the age of 87 on Apr. 22nd. Loving Father to Christina (Bruce) Snyder, Michael C. (Cecelia), Carrie and Cathy (Shawn) Page. Further survived by brothers Sam & Elizar, sister Lea Moreno, grandpa to 13 grandkids and 13 great grandkids. Preceded in death by his wife Catherine and sons David Jr. and Michael D. Further survived by many other family and friends. David was a proud retiree from Ampco Metal Milw. where he worked for 42 years. Celebration of Life service to take place May 7th at 12PM at the OAK CREEK COMMUNITY CENTER 8580 S. Howell Ave., with family greeting guests from 10AM until the time of service. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
