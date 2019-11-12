|
David C. Luedke
Greendale, WI - Passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age 62 years. Beloved husband for 36 years of Patricia (nee Longley). Cherished father of Brittany (Ray) Stephansen. Proud grandpa of Bryant Stephansen. Loving brother of Kurt (Judith) Luedke. Dear son-in-law of Olga Eckstein and the late Arthur Longley. Special brother-in-law of Susan Longley and James (Vickie) Longley. Preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Carol Luedke. Further survived by nieces, nephews and friends.
Dave was an accomplished musician and enjoyed writing music and playing guitars. His greatest gift to us was his sense of humor, finding laughter and joy in everyday life. He loved children and delighted in spending as much time as possible with his beloved grandson. Dave was a journeyman electrician and a member of IBEW 494.
Per Dave's request, private services will be held. Inurnment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials to the Ronald McDonald House in Dave's name is appreciated.
May he find peace in Heaven with God and his loved ones who passed before him.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019