Malone, David C. "Dave" Born on May 8th, 1941 and passed away at home on March 18th 2019. Dave was a simple man who wore his heart on his sleeve and when he loved you, he told you with his big bear hugs and kisses on your cheek. He peppered us with I love you every chance he got because he meant it. Didn't matter if it was in a shopping mall or a grocery store; if he felt now was the time to tell you, he did. During his life, he loved spending time with his family, camping, and going on road trips. He loved watching the Green Bay Packers, Star Trek, playing sheepshead and having his peanut butter snacks. He always appreciated the open invitation from the Card Girls to go to breakfast in South Milwaukee. He was a proud father and considered his family the greatest accomplishment of his life. As he grew older, it was his quiet happiness to sit in the shade of the pine tree in his backyard with his wife, two dogs and his hummingbirds with a cup of coffee in hand. He is preceded in death by his Mother Josephine Malone and his son Michael. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Marcia Malone; His daughter Marcy Malone; his son David Malone and his Daughter in Law Sheri, grandson Donovan and granddaughter Tess. His Brother in Law Leonard Spitzer and his wife Renee and their children Corey, Casey and Molly. His Sister in laws Sandra Pierce, Laura Appel and her partner Raf and Sister in Law Marge Spitzer and her children Mike and Eddie; Sister in law Therese Wagner her husband Bill and their children Bill and Trina. As was his request, there will be no service but will instead be a quiet private gathering of his family to mourn their loss and celebrate his life. We love you Pops, and we miss you.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019